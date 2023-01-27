Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $261.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 price target on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.73 on Thursday. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC grew its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Boeing by 2.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 130.8% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

