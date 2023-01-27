Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $225.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boeing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $222.41.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $212.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $223.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing will post -9.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,786.2% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,253 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,413 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.