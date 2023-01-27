Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 263.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $160.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $506.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

