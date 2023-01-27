Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.
Boot Barn Trading Up 17.5 %
BOOT opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.
Insider Activity
In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
