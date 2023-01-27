Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Increased to $86.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BOOT. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Trading Up 17.5 %

BOOT opened at $87.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.35.

Insider Activity

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.34 per share, for a total transaction of $130,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,730 shares in the company, valued at $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Corvex Management LP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth $28,454,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 162.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,061,000 after purchasing an additional 360,173 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

