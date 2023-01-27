Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

