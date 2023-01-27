Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2023

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Boot Barn from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boot Barn from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Boot Barn to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.78.

Boot Barn Trading Up 17.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $87.42 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $105.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,948.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Boot Barn by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

About Boot Barn

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.