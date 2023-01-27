Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) COO Michael Bruen Sells 6,500 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $151,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,283 shares in the company, valued at $11,504,653.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Bruen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $53,625.00.

On Thursday, December 8th, Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $48,950.00.

Bowman Consulting Group Stock Performance

Bowman Consulting Group stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 444,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 90,580 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,318,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,247,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 38.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

