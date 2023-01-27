Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) CFO Josh Hirsberg Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,211,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE BYD opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $72.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $877.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 41.21%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CBRE Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,566,000 after buying an additional 510,134 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% during the third quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after acquiring an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.