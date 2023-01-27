Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNTGY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Brenntag Stock Up 1.1 %

BNTGY opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.04. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

