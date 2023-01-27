BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading 4.2% Higher

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.64. 285,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 311,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BV. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet cut BrightView from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on BrightView from $10.50 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BrightView from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

BrightView Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.35 million, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightView

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. BrightView had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.72 million. Research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

