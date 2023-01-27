Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,285 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,650,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,718 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9,021.4% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STM shares. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($52.17) to €45.00 ($48.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

STM opened at $46.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $47.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

