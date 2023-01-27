Brokerages Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

WNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Wabash National Stock Performance

Shares of WNC opened at $25.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.98. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $26.52.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $655.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.00 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,404.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 7,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $172,178.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,135 shares in the company, valued at $9,209,030.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,748 shares of company stock worth $1,277,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,748,000 after purchasing an additional 50,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,618,000 after purchasing an additional 76,963 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,894,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,476,000 after purchasing an additional 170,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,361,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 65,347 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment provides dry van and platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies; van bodies for dry-freight transportation; cutaway van bodies for commercial applications; service bodies; insulated van bodies; stake bodies; refrigerated truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

