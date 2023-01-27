Brokers Issue Forecasts for Visteon Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Visteon in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the company will earn $5.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for Visteon’s current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Visteon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Visteon from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $144.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.86. Visteon has a 12-month low of $88.82 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.75 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Visteon by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Visteon by 307.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

