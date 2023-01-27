Brokers Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.
Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.
