Brokers Offer Predictions for Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will earn ($1.68) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Enlivex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ENLV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, which develops Allocetra,a universal off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. The company was founded on January 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Nes-Ziona, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.