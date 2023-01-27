Brokers Offer Predictions for Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.31) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ICPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $760.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The firm had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,960,000 after acquiring an additional 217,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after buying an additional 197,255 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,559,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after buying an additional 1,431,883 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 780,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 135,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after buying an additional 345,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.