Brokers Set Expectations for Decibel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DBTX)

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.63) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.41). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Decibel Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.11) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Decibel Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64).

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on Decibel Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ DBTX opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $77.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.37. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Institutional Trading of Decibel Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 801,010 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 32.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

