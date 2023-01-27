Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 30th (NASDAQ:BRSH)

Bruush Oral Care’s (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, January 30th. Bruush Oral Care had issued 3,728,549 shares in its IPO on August 3rd. The total size of the offering was $15,510,764 based on an initial share price of $4.16. After the end of Bruush Oral Care’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Bruush Oral Care Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BRSH opened at $0.39 on Friday. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bruush Oral Care stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Bruush Oral Care at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers electric toothbrush kit consisting of three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case; brush head refills; and accessories. The company sells its products through its website www.bruush.com and various third-party retailers.

