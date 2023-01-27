Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.73.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

CP opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.83. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% in the second quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 10,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.