Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.23

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

