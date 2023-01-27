CareCloud, Inc. (CCLDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.
CareCloud Stock Up 0.1 %
CareCloud stock opened at $25.08 on Friday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.45.
