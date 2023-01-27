Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €167.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) received a €167.00 ($181.52) price target from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AFX. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €195.00 ($211.96) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €156.00 ($169.57) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Up 1.5 %

ETR AFX opened at €131.90 ($143.37) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €125.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €101.75 ($110.60) and a fifty-two week high of €188.50 ($204.89). The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 49.06.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases; and systems and consumables for refractive surgery.

