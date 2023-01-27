Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,860 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 203.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE:CCL opened at $10.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.68.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.