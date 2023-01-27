Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after buying an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Catalent by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 342,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $233,414 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

CTLT stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $115.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

