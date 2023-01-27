CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBRE. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.20.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE CBRE opened at $84.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $106.60.

Insider Activity

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.