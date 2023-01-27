Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $21.75. Central Pacific Financial shares last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 41,766 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Central Pacific Financial to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $594.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the second quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

