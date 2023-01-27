CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,249 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $23,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 555.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $85.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $119.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.77.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.