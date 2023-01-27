China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.19

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.19 and last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.19.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32.
China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea; mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, and compound fertilizers; methanol; and bulk blending fertilizers, and polyformaldehyde and woven plastic bags.
