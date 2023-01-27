CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Scott A. Cordes Purchases 2,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.51 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.
CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.
