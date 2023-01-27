CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Director Scott A. Cordes Purchases 2,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,529. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHS Price Performance

NASDAQ CHSCL opened at $25.51 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Get Rating ) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Rating)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.