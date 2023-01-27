CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN) Director Scott A. Cordes Buys 2,000 Shares

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCN – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCN opened at $25.30 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

