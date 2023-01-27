CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Director Scott A. Cordes Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Rating) Director Scott A. Cordes acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.49 per share, with a total value of $50,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,529. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CHSCP opened at $28.73 on Friday. CHS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCP Get Rating ) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

