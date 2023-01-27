Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CB stock opened at $231.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.45. The firm has a market cap of $95.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.
In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,452,462.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total value of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.33.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
