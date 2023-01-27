CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 3,862 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the second quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UDR

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UDR Price Performance

UDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UDR from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

UDR opened at $41.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.18. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 83.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

UDR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

