CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.22 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.02.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

