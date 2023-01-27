CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Masco by 401.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in Masco by 752.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a negative return on equity of 331.58% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,265,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.