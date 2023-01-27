CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.60 Million Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 608.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

