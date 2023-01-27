CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.67 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $127.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $5,924,475.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares in the company, valued at $14,638,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,161 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,453 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradyne from $116.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

