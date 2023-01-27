CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $147.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $138.52 and a one year high of $237.39. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

