CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $1.68 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Textron by 24.6% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Textron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $72.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.44.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

