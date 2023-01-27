CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,707 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after purchasing an additional 425,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,197,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,728,000 after purchasing an additional 274,043 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,392,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,612 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,915,000 after purchasing an additional 94,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,529,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,422,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:REG opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.11%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

