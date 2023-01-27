CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Shares of CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.83. CI&T shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 790 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

CI&T Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CI&T

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI&T Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CI&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,811,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CI&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,362,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Bank of The West bought a new position in CI&T in the third quarter worth $8,953,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in CI&T by 47.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 566,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 182,367 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CI&T by 58.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

