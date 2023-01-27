Citigroup Upgrades Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) to Buy

Organization of Football Prognostics (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Organization of Football Prognostics in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of GOFPY opened at C$7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.93. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$5.36 and a one year high of C$8.08.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

