Citigroup Upgrades Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) to Buy

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SAPMY has been the topic of several other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.90) to €1.95 ($2.12) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMY opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

