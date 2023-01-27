Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $52.50

Civitas Social Housing PLC (LON:CSH – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52.89 ($0.65), with a volume of 2802281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53.70 ($0.66).

Civitas Social Housing Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 60.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of £325.81 million and a PE ratio of 488.18.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

Civitas Social Housing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a GBX 1.43 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

About Civitas Social Housing

Civitas Social Housing PLC is the first real estate investment trust dedicated to investing exclusively into existing portfolios of built social homes in England and Wales. The Company achieved admission to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016, raising £350 million in an oversubscribed IPO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.