Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 875,000 Shares of Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,205,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,560,776.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

On Monday, January 23rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 730,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,204,500.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Ares Management Llc bought 300,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Ares Management Llc acquired 330,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $458,700.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of CCO opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $602.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.35 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Channel Outdoor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 12,212.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 20,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,761 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.