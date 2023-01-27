Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Insider Buying Activity

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following insider buying activity. Approximately 6,049,592 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 3,042,012 shares.The stock last traded at $1.52 and had previously closed at $1.62.

Specifically, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $544,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 51,401,580 shares in the company, valued at $69,906,148.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,635,000 shares of company stock worth $3,971,200. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CCO shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $842.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $602.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.35 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 209,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 747,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 288,165 shares in the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 5,346,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,721,000 after acquiring an additional 264,835 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

