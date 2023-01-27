Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Trading Down 5.3%

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.57 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 346,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,397,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.23 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 422.10% and a negative net margin of 116.54%. Research analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 623,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,580 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1,512.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 311,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 291,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.