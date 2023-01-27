Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 5.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.53. Approximately 2,094,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,960,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 24.25% and a negative return on equity of 20.19%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke acquired 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 31,143 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,644,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 109,416 shares of company stock worth $4,855,164 and have sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

