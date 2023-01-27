Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $225.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

In related news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery acquired 4,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at $270,452.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 39,885 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. 50.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

