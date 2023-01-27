Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,756 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 50,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director David W. Kemper sold 21,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $1,411,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,172,276 shares in the company, valued at $76,795,800.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,839,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

