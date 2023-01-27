Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Comstock Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Comstock Resources by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 16,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.31.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

CRK stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 70.54% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $200,978.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim L. Turner acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

