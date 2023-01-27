Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,565 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $26,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $228.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 652.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 265.72%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.38.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

